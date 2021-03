FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A judge halted the sale of the Tower Theater to Adventure Church Tuesday morning according to Kim Mayhew an attorney representing the Tower Theatre.

Mayhew said the theater will file its briefing in response to the stay of sale on Apr 6. The plaintiff, Sequoia Brewing, will file a brief in response to that on Apr 13.

The judge will rule on whether or not to lift the stay of sale and let the escrow proceed or grant an injunction of the sale, said Mayhew.