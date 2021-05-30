Tower Theatre demonstrators have new list of demands for City of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Protests continued outside Fresno’s Tower Theatre for the 21st week. This time, demonstrators unveiled a list of demands for the city.

They’re protesting the sale of the theatre to Adventure Church.

RELATED: Tower Theatre demonstrations continue, Proud Boys presence diminishes

On Sunday, demonstrators presented a petition that listed seven demands regarding enforcement of existing zoning at the Tower Theatre and community involvement in future planning decisions.

“It is the one queer-affirming gay community in the San Joaquin Valley, and putting a conservative, homophobic church in the middle of this accepting queer affirming, nightlife oriented neighborhood it’s just not a good fit,” said Jaguar Bennett.

More than 600 people have signed the petition so far.