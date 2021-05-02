Tower Theatre demonstrations continue, Proud Boys presence diminishes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The possible sale of the Tower Theatre to Adventure Church has once again been put on hold. After tensions between Save the Tower Theatre demonstrators and counter-protestors, many of whom were members of the Proud Boys group were rising a few weeks ago, some demonstrators now say the increased presence of Fresno Police has helped keep things peaceful.

“As long as the police are here, the Proud Boys have not shown up,” said Jaguar Bennett from the Save the Tower Theatre Committee.

Protestors are now kept on opposite sides of the street, with barricades separating the groups.

The most recent development in the sale of the Tower Theatre came from the appeals court, which ruled the lower court judge improperly dismissed Sequoia Brewing Company’s claim before giving them a chance to argue in trial.

“As of right now, the theatre hasn’t been sold and legally should not be sold until the court settles the matter between Sequoia Brewing and Tower Theatre,” said Miguel Gastelum from the Save the Tower Theatre demonstration committee.

Until the next hearing, which Bennett says should take place within the next 60 days, demonstrators are drafting up a new petition to present to the mayor and city council with principles and resolutions the group would like to see.

“We want to show the city that tower residents are determined to maintain their neighborhood as it is,” Bennett said.