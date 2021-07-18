Tower District business hit with thousands of dollars in loss, community rallies behind

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – It has been a tough summer for a Tower District business, with thousands of dollars of loss.

In just three months, a crash, fire, ruined mural, and now a broken window at Neighborhood Thrift.

Even though the store continues to be hit, the community rallying together with the business to get the owner back on their feet.

“I think being resilient is in our DNA,” said Neighborhood Thrift Development Director Ricky Bravo. “So, it is things like this that don’t get us down too much. We just know we can make whatever change we need to make and then move forward.”

Bravo said a suspected drunk driver crashed into the thrift store.

In the middle of June, a woman vandalized the store’s decade-old mural.

A massive fire destroyed $300,000 worth of equipment and inventory at the store’s warehouse at the end of June.

And now in July, Bravo said a window was shattered by someone throwing a rock into the business.

“With the window breaking, I think Tower businesses are all too familiar with it,” said Bravo.

Despite the setbacks, local businesses are stepping up to help.

Ampersand Ice Cream donated 5% of the proceeds from each scoop sold to the business on National Ice Cream Day.

“The local businesses are sort of banding together,” said customer Addy Ricks. “You know, they have all suffered through COVID and the lockdown and so now that things are opening up, it is nice to see them supporting each other.”

The thrift store needs $100,000 to get the warehouse back up and running.

“Currently we are just over halfway there,” said Bravo. “We have raised over $50,000 and the goal is by the end of the month, we will have the whole $100,000 that we need and we will have a new warehouse to call home.”

The thrift store was able to get in touch with the original muralist and plans to create a new mural soon on the side of the building.