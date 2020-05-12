Tower antiques store reopens with COVID-age safety measures

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Most items for sale at Palm and Olive Antiques are old. But for its reopening, the store has several brand new additions.

Signs show masks are required for customers and employees. There’s plenty of disinfectant and room to stay distant. There’s now even a large glass wall separating employees and customers at the front desk.

Owner George Huddleston says, “I have sixteen people here that rent spaces from me. We just didn’t know how it was going to turn out or how long it was going to be.”

The store faces hardships similar to so many right now. Huddleston says, “I probably couldn’t have gone on another month and my rent is $5,000 a month. But I think if I can get the store back up and running right away I think we’ll work it out okay.”

