WWII plane crashes in Stockton

STOCKTON, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A World War II-era plane crashed near Stockton Saturday night, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash happened in the area of Roberts and Muller road in Stockton.

Authorities said the plane attempted a landing in an open field and appeared to have struck an irrigation ditch.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department said three people were on the aircraft, two were transported to a local hospital, and one was able to walk away.

The aircraft sustained significant damage. The NTSB and FAA are investigating the cause of the crash.

