Woman dies in custody at Los Angeles police station

The 77th Street Police station is seen south of downtown in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. A woman died in custody Tuesday morning at the Los Angeles police station, authorities said. It was not immediately clear why the woman whose name was not released had been arrested or how long she had been in custody at the police station. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) – A woman died in custody Tuesday morning at a Los Angeles police station.

It was not immediately clear why the woman had been arrested or how long she had been in custody at the 77th Street station south of downtown.

Her name was not released. Officials say the woman had complained of pain.

She was believed to be about 50 years old.

The woman was unresponsive in the station’s jail basement shortly before 6:30 a.m.

She was later pronounced dead at the station. The Office of the Inspector General is investigating the death.

