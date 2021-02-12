Virtual Valentine’s Day cooking class promises to bring love to the kitchen

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — A virtual cooking class geared towards couples promises to both literally and metaphorically spice up your Valentine’s Day dinner.

‘Appetite 4 Seduction’ CEO Shani Delamor says the business came as a response to the idea of Valentine’s Day in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I teach all the couples how to chop, how to prep,” Delamor says, “and then talk about all the stimulating ways that the food is going to ignite the passion, hopefully later on that night for them.”

The class aims to teach dishes that are accessible for couples without causing conflict in the kitchen. The menu includes roasted asparagus with hollandaise sauce, pasta with chicken, peas and prosciutto, and chocolate lava cake.

“One of the things I love the most about it is it’s an activity and you kind of need both people in on it,” Delamor says. “The connection and the love really makes the food taste better.”

The class and signing up for the class is all done virtually at Appetite 4 Seduction’s web page.