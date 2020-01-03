Former Fresno State head basketball coach Rodney Terry in ‘critical condition’ due to allergic reaction

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UPDATE: UTEP has confirmed that UTEP men’s basketball coach Rodney Terry will not be released from the hospital.

Terry is said to be in “critical condition,” following an allergic reaction Wednesday night. He is progressing, UTEP officials said.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.

