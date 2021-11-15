U.S. Postal Service’s annual ‘Operation Santa’ seeks volunteers

Santa Claus is looking for some helpers to help spread holiday cheer this Christmas season as an annual U.S. Postal Service program kicks off Monday.

“Operation Santa” is a century-old U.S. Postal Service program that allows children and families in need to write a letter to the North Pole describing what they may want for Christmas, and then potentially receive that gift.

Volunteers who wish to act as someone’s Santa can now sign up through the website USPSOperationSanta.com to adopt one of the letters on their own or as part of a team. They then buy and send that person a gift directly.

The mailroom for letters to Santa formally opens Nov. 29, with a postmark deadline of Dec. 10 in order to be selected, according to USPS.

Mail can be sent to the following address:

Santa

123 Elf Road

North Pole, 88888

The Postal Service reminds letter writers to include their full name and return address on the envelope, as well as a First-Class stamp, to ensure it gets to its intended destination.

The online site closes for adoption on Dec. 23.

For full details, visit USPSOperationSanta.com.