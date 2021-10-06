This Fresno rescue dog finds a forever home in Canada

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One lucky dog found a new home in Canada after being rescued in Fresno in November with severe skin conditions and mange.

Pepper, a bull terrier mix, needed medications for her skin, eyes, and was also put on a special diet.

Picture Courtesy M. Koczela

The Valley Animal Center said after nearly one year they were surprised when they got an inquiry all the way from Canada from an adopter who wanted to give Pepper a forever home.

Pepper’s adopter had also previously owned a dog with skin issues similar to Pepper.

Through the kindness and generosity of various people, the Valley Animal Center said they were able to transport Pepper to New York on Sept. 25, where Pepper met up with her adopter and the two happily ferried over to Canada.