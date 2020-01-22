Stolen car that once belonged to actress Rita Hayworth recovered

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA (CNN) A stolen car that once belonged to actress Rita Hayworth has been recovered.

Sacramento Police say it’s all thanks to Facebook.

The classic was stolen from the owner in Sacramento.

The department posted photos and information about the very distinct car to try to track it down.

The car is a 1956 “Bermuda Blue” Cadillac El Dorado that actually has Rita Hayworth’s name on it in several places.

Police say the investigation into who stole it is still ongoing. The owner is a 106-year-old former stuntman he says Hayworth gave him the car.

