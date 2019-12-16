Search underway for missing mom, infant

(KXAN) Police in Austin, Texas is looking for a missing mother and her infant daughter.

Heidi Broussard and her 3-week-old daughter Margot Carey were last seen Thursday at around 7:30 a.m. when Broussard dropped off another child at Cowan Elementary School. Police believe they returned to their home, but they haven’t been seen since.

Broussard is 33 years old, 5-foot-3, 150 pounds with long, dark hair with highlights.

In addition to the details provided by police, her friends say online that when Broussard’s husband arrived home, her vehicle, purse and baby bag were all there but the door was wide open and she and the baby were missing. Police have not confirmed that.

