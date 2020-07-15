Ridgecrest man admitted to killing wife, said he wanted to die: reports

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A Ridgecrest man who authorities allege cut his wife’s throat then set her body on fire admitted to the slaying and said he and his wife had been together 36 years and just got remarried, according to court documents.

Arrested after a chase, George Smith Jr., 57, cried as he told police he loved his wife and didn’t know what had happened, the documents say. He told police he couldn’t believe what he’d done.

“Feel like I’m in a bad dream waiting to wake up,” Smith said in the documents.

Held on $1 million bail, Smith has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, arson and recklessly evading a peace officer. He’s next due in court Oct. 13.

The body of Vickie Lynne Ryno Smith, 54, was found June 30 in a burning house in the 500 block of Cottonwood Drive. Coroner’s officials determined her throat had been cut and it’s believed she was dead before the fire was set.

Arson investigators found accelerant used to start the blaze, and seized a metal mixing bowl and melted white plastic container that smelled of gasoline, according to the documents.

A friend of Vickie Smith later reported to police that Vickie Smith had told her George Smith had abused her, including the night before the killing, the filings say. She said Vickie Smith had never previously mentioned George Smith abusing her.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.