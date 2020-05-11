President Trump tweets about ‘Pennsylvanians wanting their freedom now’

Top Trending Stories
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — President Donald Trump made a statement about Pennsylvanians wanting their freedom back, in a tweet Monday morning.

President Trump said on Twitter, “The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what that entails.”

Trump also takes a shot at Democrats in his tweet saying, “The Democrats are moving slowly, all over the USA, for political purposes. They would wait until November 3rd if it were up to them. Don’t play politics. Be safe, move quickly!”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know