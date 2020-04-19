Pandemic provokes spike in demand for food pantries in US

In this April 9, 2020, photo, worker Laura Burbank pushes a cart filled with food for a family through the pantry at GraceWorks Ministries food pantry in Franklin, Tenn. The coronavirus pandemic has provoked a spike in demand for food pantries in the U.S. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has provoked a spike in demand for food pantries in the U.S. Providers have seen people lining up hours before pantries open, with cars stretching sometimes for miles.

But while demand is up as much as 60% in some places, food donations have declined significantly.

Katie Fitzgerald is chief operating officer of Feeding America, a nationwide association of food banks and pantries. She says the simultaneous increase in need and decline in donations has created a “perfect storm.” 

