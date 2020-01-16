Natural Light giving free beer to anyone turning 21 this year

by: KSN News

Posted:

WICHITA, Kansas (KSNW) – Are you turning 21 this year? Well, Natural Light wants to help you celebrate.

The beer company says it is giving away a free case of Natty Light to anyone who turns 21 in 2020.

First off, the birthday boy or girl needs to purchase a case of Natty.

Then, they must submit their receipt or UPC code for their purchase on the website My Beer Rebate.

Natural Light says customers must provide documentation proving they turned 21 this year.

After submitting the rebate, the company will then refund the cost of the case.


Click here for more on the “Natty 21st Birthday Rebate” promotion.

