(KTXL) — An inmate at California State, Prison Sacramento was killed Sunday night, officials said.

Prison officials identified him as 53-year-old Edward C. Bergman.

Staff at the prison reportedly found Bergman unresponsive in his cell at 11:39 p.m. Emergency services took him to an on-site medical facility, but he was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

According to the prison, inmate Taylor Cervantes is suspected of killing Bergman. Cervantes, 27, has since been taken to a restricted housing unit.

An investigation is underway, and officials said they have found a man-made weapon at the scene.

Bergman was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Cervantes is serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder. He was sentenced in Los Angeles County in 2021.