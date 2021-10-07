Lucky Fresno feline finds forever home after perilous predicament inside a reporter’s car engine

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A local kitten stuck in a perilous predicament leads to a forever home for this lucky Fresno feline.

Around 8:00 a.m., reporter Jocelyn Moran was taking her daily stroll to her car to make the commute to work at the KSEE24 & CBS47 studio in Fresno when she says she was approached by an apartment manager about strange noises coming from her car.

“He said, ‘We keep hearing meows from inside the hood of your car,’ and I was like ‘Oh my gosh,'” recounted Moran.

When they opened the hood, they saw the noisy culprit: a tiny kitten hidden inside the engine area. However, try as they might, no one was able to coax the kitty from the car.

“We tried for like 30 minutes to get it out with food, but it just wasn’t working,” Moran explains.

Thankfully for the kitten, Fresno Fire Department’s Station 17 was up for the task. When crews arrived they were able to hose down the hood of Moran’s car, which finally convinced the kitten to come out of her cozy hideaway.

“The kitten is here at the station now, somebody is going to take the kitten and is going to be the kitten’s new home,” Moran says.

A new forever home is the happy ending for which Moran and the first-responders who helped were hoping for this furry feline. Cats under car hoods, however, are not an uncommon occurrence. According to the ASPCA, it might be a good idea to pound on your car hood in the morning to help give a chance for small animals hiding inside to escape the cold winter temps to escape.

“I’m just really glad somebody told me beforehand because I would have turned on the engine and I would have gone to work,” Moran says. “It was a happy day.”