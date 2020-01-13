LA police confiscate more than $300K in fake beauty products

FILE – In this May 6, 2019, file photo, Kylie Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala in New York. Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is selling a stake of her beauty brand to Coty, the owner of CoverGirl makeup. Coty Inc. will pay $600 million for a 51% stake in Kylie Cosmetics, valuing it at about $1.2 billion. Coty says it plans to launch more products under the Kylie brand and sell them in more countries around the world. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES, California (AP) – Los Angeles police seized more than $300,000 in counterfeit makeup and beauty products including items purported to be from the Kylie Jenner line.

The Los Angeles Times reports police confiscated the products in downtown LA’s Fashion District last week.

Authorities say the makeup included dozens of bogus products including lip kits falsely presented as part of the Kylie Cosmetics line owned by the model.

Police distributed cease-and-desist warnings instead of arresting the sellers in the district’s Santee Alley.

The LAPD seized about $700,000 in counterfeit cosmetics from 21 locations in the Fashion District in 2018.

