The Los Angeles Dodgers have reversed course on the controversial decision to disinvite a group of self-described queer and trans “nuns” from being honored at the team’s 10th annual Pride Night.

“After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence … the Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies,” the team said in a statement Monday afternoon after meeting with leaders of the group.

The Dodgers asked the Sisters to, once again, join them on the field at Pride Night to accept the team’s Community Service Award, which they has accepted.

“A full apology and explanation was given to us by the Dodgers staff which we accept,” the Sisters said. “We believe the apology is sincere because the Dodgers have worked for 10 years with our community and as well they have asked us to continue an ongoing relationship with them.”

Last week’s decision, which came after complaints from conservatives, was met with instant condemnation from the LGBTQ community and many politicians.

The Sister of Perpetual Indulgence is a non-profit whose decades of service in the community have been well-documented, and many viewed the Dodgers’ decision as caving to right-wing fundamentalists.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group of self-described “queer and trans nuns,” were set to be honored with the team’s Community Hero Award. (The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence)

The Los Angeles LGBT Center pulled out of Pride Night and asked the Dodgers to either reinvite the group or cancel the event. The Los Angeles County Delegation, which includes 39 members of the California State Senate and State Assembly, also condemned the team.

Anaheim’s mayor even invited the Sisters to participate in the L.A. Angels’ Pride Night on June 7, which the group was considering before Monday’s apology.

“This affair has been an opportunity for learning with a silver lining. Our group has been strengthened, protected and uplifted to a position where we may now offer our message of hope and joy to far more people than before,” the Sisters said. “With great love and respect, we thank each person and each organization that have spoken up for us. Thank you, and may your hearts be blessed with pure joy.”