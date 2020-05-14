Hemorrhagic rabbit disease found in California for 1st time

This 2005 photo provided by Bethany Bradley shows cheatgrass, at right, invading shrubs, left, near Lovelock, Nev. A new study finds that for much of the United States, invasive grass species, such as cheatgrass, are making wildfires more frequent, especially in fire-prone California. (Bethany Bradley/University of Massachusetts via AP)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A highly contagious and deadly rabbit disease has been found in California for the first time.

The state Fish and Wildlife Department says a laboratory confirmed the presence of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease virus type 2 in a wild black-tailed jackrabbit found dead near Palm Springs this month.

The department says the disease is lethal to wild and domestic rabbits, but does not affect humans or domestic animals other than rabbits.

Infected rabbits may exhibit no symptoms before suddenly dying, or they may suffer fever, swelling, internal bleeding, and liver failure.

The disease has spread quickly in several other states and experts say it could impact species that prey on rabbits for food.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.