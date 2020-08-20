Harris makes history in accepting VP nomination

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris has made history night as the first Black woman to accept a spot on a major party’s presidential ticket.

In her highly anticipated address capping the third night of the virtual Democratic National Convention, Harris mixed her polish as a former prosecutor with deeply personal tales of her upbringing to argue that she and Joe Biden can rejuvenate a country ravaged by a pandemic and deeply divided by partisan bitterness.

Harris evoked the lessons of her late mother, Shyamala Gopalan, a biologist and Indian immigrant, saying Wednesday that she instilled in her a vision of “our nation as a beloved community — where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love.”

“There is no vaccine for racism,” Harris said. “We have got to do the work.”

