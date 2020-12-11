Free McDonald’s burgers, nugs, and desserts leading to the Christmas holiday

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) —McDonald’s hopes to bring some holiday cheer by offering free items from the menu every day leading up to Christmas Eve.
Starting Dec. 14, the fast-food restaurant will be offering free “daily deals” with a minimum $1 purchase through the chain’s app, concluding with a free two or three-pack of chocolate chip cookies on Christmas Eve.
The freebies include:
- Dec. 14 – Free Double Cheeseburger
- Dec. 15 – Free Big Mac
- Dec. 16 – Free Egg McMuffin
- Dec. 17 – Free McDouble
- Dec. 18 – Free Medium Fries
- Dec. 19 – Free six-piece McNuggets
- Dec. 20 – Free Hotcakes
- Dec. 21 – Free Hot or Iced Coffee, any size
- Dec. 22 – Free McFlurry, any size
- Dec. 23 – Free bakery item
- Dec. 24 – Free chocolate chip cookies, two or three-pack (no minimum purchase)
McDonald’s does not suggest whether you should put those cookies out for St. Nick or enjoy them for yourself, so that decision will fall to you.
