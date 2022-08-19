SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Aubrey Huff, a former San Francisco Giants player who was part of the team for two World Series championships, is trying to hit a home run with a run for office.

A supporter of former President Donald Trump, and a vocal critic of COVID-19 vaccinations, Huff is running for a position on the Solana Beach School District Board of Trustees in San Diego County, according to a candidate list on the website of the county’s registrar of voters.

Huff, 45, was permanently suspended from Twitter last August for violating its policies around COVID-19 misinformation.

“It finally happened! The beta cucks and liberal Karen’s over @Twitter hate when people speak the truth or make money if their liberal platforms!” he wrote at the time on Instagram. “I consider this a badge of honor! I’ll never stop! Don’t you patriots!!”

Huff was not included in a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Giants’ 2012 World Series win over the Detroit Tigers just last Saturday. It was his last season in Major League Baseball, which he started in 2000 with six years playing for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. He won a Silver Slugger Award in 2008, when he played for the Baltimore Orioles.

Huff’s opponent is incumbent Debra Schade.