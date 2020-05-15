F-22 on training mission crashes near Eglin Air Force Base

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Air Force officials say a F-22 fighter plane crashed during a routine training flight and the pilot safely ejected.

The crash happened Friday morning about 12 miles northeast of Eglin Air Force Base in Florida’s Panhandle.

The Air Force says in a news release that the pilot was taken to a medical center on the base and was reported to be in stable condition.

No one else was on the plane.

The jet was part of the 325th Fighter Wing at the base. The pilot’s name wasn’t immediately released.

An investigation is underway.

