Earthquake shakes off Humboldt County coast

FERNDALE, California (AP/KSEE/KGPE) — The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 5.5 magnitude quake hit off the coast of Ferndale in Humboldt County around midnight Sunday night. No word of any damages.

Another earthquake on Sunday shook western Nevada. The magnitude 4.6 earthquake hit just two days after a much larger one rattled the region.

That earthquake struck at 2:17 p.m. and was centered 22.2 miles (35.8 km) southeast of Mina, a town of 155 people. The quake had a depth of 7.5 miles (12 km).

Friday morning, a 6.5 earthquake struck a remote area of western Nevada. It was the biggest earthquake to hit the region in 65 years.

No injuries were reported, but officials said goods tumbled from market shelves, sidewalks heaved and storefront windows cracked shortly after 4 a.m.

People from Salt Lake City to Fresno tweeted that they felt shaking.

