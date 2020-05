NEW ZEALAND (CBS) – CAUGHT ON CAMERA: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern continued on with a live TV interview during an earthquake Monday.

Ardern was in the executive wing of parliament, known as the Beehive.

It was a 5.8 magnitude earthquake, according to the country’s tracking service.

