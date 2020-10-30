Donations for Armenia: where your money goes

The non-profit humanitarian organization Armenia Fund has received an unprecedented number of monetary donations since fighting broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan in late September. More than $150,000,000 has been donated globally, including tens of millions to the Armenia Fund based in Los Angeles. Armenia Fund president Maria Mehranian spoke to KSEE24’s Stefani Booroojian about how the money will aid the thousands in Armenia and Artsakh impacted by the violence.

