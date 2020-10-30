Donations for Armenia: where your money goes

The non-profit humanitarian organization Armenia Fund has received an unprecedented number of monetary donations since fighting broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan in late September. More than $150,000,000 has been donated globally, including tens of millions to the Armenia Fund based in Los Angeles. Armenia Fund president Maria Mehranian spoke to KSEE24’s Stefani Booroojian about how the money will aid the thousands in Armenia and Artsakh impacted by the violence.

To learn more about the work of the Armenia Fund click here: https://www.armeniafund.org/

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.