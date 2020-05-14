DOJ: Reality star spent emergency loan on Rolex, Rolls Royce

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a reality TV star in Atlanta used an emergency loan from the federal government to lease a Rolls Royce, make child support payments and purchase $85,000 worth of jewelry.

The Department of Justice on Wednesday announced Maurice Fayne has been charged with bank fraud.

Fayne goes by Arkansas Mo on the VH1 show “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Officials say Fayne received a Paycheck Protection Program loan worth over $2 million.

They say Fayne used more than $1.5 million for other things, such as buying a Rolex Presidential watch, leasing a 2019 Rolls Royce Wraith and paying $40,000 in child support.

It’s unclear whether Fayne had an attorney who could comment.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.