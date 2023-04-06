A legendary breakfast cereal mascot is getting ready to celebrate hit 60th birthday with a 21+ pool party in Southern California.

Cap’n Crunch, the white-haired mustachioed seafaring explorer of the eponymous cereal brand, will be celebrating 60 trips around the sun in sunny Palm Springs on April 15, the first weekend of the Coachella music festival.

Lone Palm Pool at Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs will transform into “Cap’n’s Cove” for the big birthday bash. Fans 21 and older can celebrate the sexagenerian sailor from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with Crunch cereal-inspired brunch items, drinks and festival wear.

The birthday party will also feature some celebrity appearances by musician and host Reneé Rapp, as well as DJ PEE .WEE (aka Anderson .Paak) spinning an all-vinyl set.

Cap’n Crunch is inviting fans to the Palm Springs desert for his epic 60th birthday bash dubbed “Cap’n’s Cove!”

The Grammy winning musician, artist and producer will be performing from a stage modeled after the Cap’n’s iconic S.S. Guppy ship.

Kristin Kroepfl, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Quaker Foods North America at PepsiCo., called Cap’n Crunch a cultural icon and said he has no plans to slow down in his sixth decade.

“We knew we had to go big and celebrate this milestone birthday with a bash that’s just as vibrant and adventurous as he is,” Kroepfl said. “We can’t wait to see what adventure he and his Crunch Crew embark on next.”

Fans who want to attend the birthday bash can fill out a waiver in advance, which will grant access to the party’s “Smooth Sailing” list, making entry easier.

Guests must be 21 or older and space is limited and on a first come, first served basis. The first 500 guests will also receive a free drink.

Those who have been forced to RSVP as a “can’t attend,” can still celebrate from afar.

The Cap’n has a special party playlist available on Spotify and Pandora, as well as a birthday-themed limited edition Crunch cereal, which is in stores now. You can also enter to win special birthday merchandise at capncrunchbday.com.