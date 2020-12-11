CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you are looking for something to brighten up your night, Candy Cane Lane in Clovis is open.

The homes on Cindy Lane and its surrounding neighborhood are decorated for Christmas. You can enjoy the lights and socially distance in your car.

The neighborhood is located near Peach and Alluvial avenues in Clovis.

Hours of operation are from 6 P.M. to 12:30 A.M. Monday through Saturday and from 6 P.M. to 10 P.M. on Sunday

For more information you can visit their website at Candy Cane Lane