Breaking News
More than 500 inmates in Fresno County jails test positive for COVID-19

California woman gored multiple times by Yellowstone bison

Top Trending Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A 72-year-old California woman was gored and injured multiple times by a wild bison at Yellowstone National Park after repeatedly approaching the animal to take its photograph.

Park administrators said Monday that the woman was flown to an Idaho hospital for treatment of her injuries following the June 25 incident.

She was not identified and her current condition is unknown. Officials say she approached within ten feet of the bison multiple times after it came near her campsite.

Park visitors are required to stay at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from large animals, including bison.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know