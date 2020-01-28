Breaking News
Lakers vs. Clippers game postponed due to Kobe Bryant’s death, NBA says
Live Now
NTSB update on the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

California tests find illegal vapes tainted with additives

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) – California state officials say marijuana vape cartridges seized in illegal shops in Los Angeles contained potentially dangerous additives.

The additives included a thickening agent blamed for a national outbreak of lung illnesses tied to vaping.

Officials also found that the illegal vapes confiscated in the December raids typically were not as potent as advertised on their labels.

Officials say the findings highlight the risk for consumers at underground shops that are common in L.A. and elsewhere around the state.

Seventy-five percent of the tested vapes were cut with additives, including vitamin E acetate.

It has been blamed by federal regulators for the outbreak of lung illnesses. 

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know