California ski resort eyes name change over derogatory term

The Olympic rings stand atop a sign at the entrance to the Squaw Valley Ski Resort in Olympic Valley, Calif., July 8, 2020. California’s Squaw Valley Ski Resort is considering changing its name to remove “squaw,” a derogatory term for Native American women. Squaw Valley President & CEO Ron Cohen says resort officials are meeting with shareholders and the local Washoe tribal leadership to get their input. He says he can’t give a timeline on when the decision will be made. The renaming of Squaw Valley Ski Resort is one of many efforts across the nation to address colonialism and indigenous oppression. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

TAHOE CITY, Calif. (AP) — California’s Squaw Valley Ski Resort is considering changing its name to remove the word “squaw,” a derogatory term for Native American women.

Squaw Valley President and CEO Ron Cohen says resort officials are meeting with shareholders and the local Washoe tribal leadership to get their input.

He says he can’t give a timeline on when a decision will be made. The possible renaming is one of many efforts across the nation to address colonialism and indigenous oppression.

Washoe Tribe Chairman Serrell Smokey said the name Squaw Valley is a constant reminder of efforts to disparage native people. 

