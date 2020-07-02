California principals in quarantine after in-person meeting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — More than 40 school principals in the San Francisco Bay Area are in quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus during an in-person meeting last month to discuss reopening campuses.
A person who attended the June 19 meeting by administrators of the Santa Clara Unified School District tested positive a few days later.
Superintendent Stella Kemp confirmed the exposure to the school board during an online meeting. Some board members questioned Kemp’s decision to hold an in-person meeting.
The superintendent insisted the meeting was necessary, adding that everyone who attended was tested, and as far as she knows no one else tested positive.
