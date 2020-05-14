Beckett Cypher, 21-year-old son of Melissa Etheridge, dies

This photo taken on September 27, 2011 shows singer Melissa Etheridge posing with her son Beckett during her Walk of Fame ceremony held at the Hard Rock cafe in Hollywood. – Beckett Cypher, the singer’s son with former partner Julie Cypher, has died at the age of 21. A Tweet sent on May 13, 2020 from Melissa Etheridge’s official account reads: “We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. -#TeamME” (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Melissa Etheridge said Wednesday that her son Beckett Cypher has died.

Etheridge released a statement saying opioid addiction was behind Cypher’s death.

“Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction,” the statement said. “My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today.”

No further details on the death were revealed.

Hours earlier, Etheridge’s Twitter account had announced the death of Cypher, one of two children the 58-year-old singer had with former partner Julie Cypher, conceived with sperm from Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Crosby.

The daily Facebook Live concert Etheridge has been giving during the coronavirus outbreak was canceled.

“My heart is broken,” Etheridge’s statement said. “We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now. I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me.”

Etheridge and Julie Cypher had a daughter, Bailey Jean Cypher, in 1997. Beckett Cypher was born the following year. The couple split in 2000.

Etheridge, a 58-year-old Grammy winner, singer-songwriter and activist, also has 13-year-old twins.

Crosby retweeted a news story announcing the death, but he has not commented.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.