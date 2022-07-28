TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Beer lovers have an opportunity to sample beer from dozens of local and regional breweries this Saturday, July 30 at the Backyard Brewfest.
The event is hosted by International Agri-Center in Tulare. The outdoor event will also feature a performance from Visalia native and “The Voice” contestant Rudy Parris.
General Admission tickets start at $50, which include a tasting glass and unlimited beer samples.
Designated driver tickets are $10.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the International Agri-Center office.
Proceeds from the event benefit ag education and awareness programs at the International Agri-Center.
Event information:
Backyard Brewfest
Saturday, July 30
4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
General Admission: $50 / $60 at the gate
Designated Driver Admission: $10
Must be 21 or older to attend