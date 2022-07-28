TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Beer lovers have an opportunity to sample beer from dozens of local and regional breweries this Saturday, July 30 at the Backyard Brewfest.

The event is hosted by International Agri-Center in Tulare. The outdoor event will also feature a performance from Visalia native and “The Voice” contestant Rudy Parris.

General Admission tickets start at $50, which include a tasting glass and unlimited beer samples.

Designated driver tickets are $10.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the International Agri-Center office.

Proceeds from the event benefit ag education and awareness programs at the International Agri-Center.

Event information:

Backyard Brewfest

Saturday, July 30

4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

General Admission: $50 / $60 at the gate

Designated Driver Admission: $10

Must be 21 or older to attend