PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Clara County judge granted a restraining order Tuesday for Apple CEO Tim Cook against a woman who is “obsessed” with Cook and claims he is the father of her children, according to court documents.

Julia Lee Choi, 45, was ordered to stay away from all Apple employees and workplaces, including Apple’s Cupertino headquarters. Choi was banned from owning a firearm, contacting Cook, or tagging him on social media.

Apple Inc. vs Julia Choi was filed as a workplace violence civil lawsuit in January. The judge granted Cook and his Silicon Valley tech company a three-year restraining order against Choi at a court hearing held on Tuesday.

Choi’s bizarre obsession with Cook began on Halloween in 2020, when she began tweeting that Cook was her husband and the father of her twins, according to the lawsuit.

“I love you more than myself my hubby! I have a faith that my husband loves his wife and family (Julia & twins) so much,” Choi tweeted.

She accused Google CEO Sandra Pichia of trying to come between her and Cook, 61.

“While we two of us reached our love final decision, and in progress, Sandra Pichia, CEO of Google insisting to interrupt Cook’s love and tried to hurt me several times,” Choi tweeted.



Screen grabs of Julia Lee Choi’s twitter page are contained in Apple’s lawsuit.

“(Choi) has harassed and stalked Apple’s Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook from late October

or early November 2020 through the present. Apple first became aware of (her) conduct after (she) tweeted that she was Apple’s CEO’s wife, claimed he was the father of her twin children, and ‘tagged’ Apple’s CEO in the tweet using the account @JuliaLeeChoil where her name is “Julia Lee Cook.” Apple’s CEO receives notifications when someone tags him in posts on Twitter,” attorneys representing Apple Inc. wrote.

Choi’s declarations of love for Cook gradually turned hostile with a “significant escalation in tone,” the restraining order states.

She wrote hundreds of emails to Cook. Her emails were “even more disturbing” than her tweets, Apple’s attorneys wrote in court documents.

One email containing a photograph of a loaded handgun stated, “‘I warned and told you stop trying to kill me. You made me to buy this instead of going for Christmas. My new gun will never return it at this time before I shoot!”

In another lengthy email to Cook, she begs him to meet her for sex. “Tim please come I want you and all my body kiss me I can not live without you,” Choi wrote.

Last year, Choi drove a Porsche from her home in Virginia to Cook’s house in Palo Alto and told security guards that she needed to speak with Cook. She warned that she “could be violent,” according to the restraining order.

Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers a keynote address on September 10, 2019 in the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s Cupertino campus. (Photo by Justin Sullivan /Getty Images)

After Palo Alto Police Department officers escorted her away from Cook’s property, she remained in the Bay Area by renting an AirBnb in downtown San Jose.

In December of 2021, Choi emailed Cook to tell the CEO that he “better listen” to her and give her half a billion dollars.

“Physically, we do not have to meet. give me 500 millions cash,” Choi allegedly wrote.

In another December email, Choi claims she doesn’t care about his wealth and recently learned that he is gay.

Cook came out publicly as gay eight years ago. His net worth is estimated to be $1.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

“It is strange that you are always in my heart. I have never been interested in your money or reputation,” Choi wrote.

Earlier this year, she created a new Twitter account and threatened to burn Cook’s house down, according to the restraining order. She also allegedly sent emails to Cook in January demanding that he move out of his house so that she could move in.

Cook’s attorneys said they suspect that Choi is likely still living in San Jose.