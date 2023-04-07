Consumer Reports, a non-profit organization, is warning consumers about the dangers of eating the pink and purple Peeps candy, a popular treat during the Easter holiday, since it contains Red Dye No. 3.

“Parents should know that the purple and pink colored Peeps they may be putting in their kids’ Easter basket are made with an ingredient that is a known carcinogen,” Michael Hansen, senior staff scientist for Consumer Reports, said in a statement.

“Just Born Quality Confections should stop making its iconic marshmallow treats with this dangerous food chemical since other less risky alternatives are readily available.”

Just Born Quality is the maker of Peeps candy.

In a statement to KTLA, Just Born Quality said in part that they manufacture their candies in compliance with FDA regulations.

Consumer Reports delivered a petition with 35,000 signatures to the Food and Drug Administration calling for a ban on using Red Dye No. 3 in food. According to the FDA, the controversial chemical can’t be used in cosmetics, external drugs, and lakes.

The chemical has also been the center of a California bill that seeks to stop allowing the manufacture, sale and distribution of foods that contain Red Dye No. 3, Titanium Dioxide, Potassium Bromate, Brominated Vegetable Oil, or Propyl Paraben.

The bill, introduced by Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel (D-Woodland Hills), noted in a news release that these chemicals have been linked to health problems, including increased risk of cancer, damage to the immune system and behavioral issues in children.

“Californians shouldn’t have to worry that the food they buy in their neighborhood grocery store might be full of dangerous additives or toxic chemicals,” Gabriel said in a statement.

“This bill will correct for a concerning lack of federal oversight and help protect our kids, public health and the safety of our food supply.”

Many popular food items like Skittles, Hot Tamales candy, Dubble Bubble Twist Gum contain chemicals that could be banned should the bill pass.

In July, a California man filed a lawsuit claiming Skittles are “unfit for human consumption.”

Mars Inc., the maker of Skittles, said its use of “small amounts” of titanium dioxide did not harm the plaintiff and complied with FDA regulations.

The plaintiff voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit in November.

This is the full statement Just Born Quality provided to KTLA.

“FD&C Red #3 is currently an approved colorant for use in candy by the FDA. We manufacture all our candies in compliance with FDA regulations, sourcing our ingredients and packaging exclusively from reputable suppliers who adhere to high quality and safety standards.

“We also provide consumers with information on our packaging and our websites to help them make informed choices about our products.

Our product development team is continually exploring opportunities to provide expanded options for our consumers, including colors derived from natural sources that can deliver the same visual impact and stability as their certified counterparts.”