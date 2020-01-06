A list of the final Golden Globe Award winners for film, TV

Top Trending Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This image released by NBC shows Stellan Skarsgård accepting the award for best supporting actor in a TV series, limited series or TV movie for “Chernobyl” at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A list of early winners at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, presented Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy: Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie: Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie: Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”

Best drama TV series: “Succession”

Best actress in a TV musical or comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Best foreign language film: “Parasite”

Best actor in a TV drama: Brian Cox, “Succession”

Best screenplay, motion picture: Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”

Best animated motion picture: “Missing Link”

Best supporting actress in a motion picture: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Best comedy or musical TV series: “Fleabag”

Best original song: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman,” music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin

Best supporting actress in series, limited series or TV movie: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Best actress in a TV series, drama: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Best director: Sam Mendes, “1917”

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie: Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon.”

Best limited series or TV movie are: “Chernobyl”

Best original score: Hildur Gudnadottir, “Joker”

Best supporting actor in a motion picture: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Best motion picture, musical or comedy: “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best actor in a motion picture, drama: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Best actress in a motion picture, drama: Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best motion picture, drama: “1917”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com