KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

3 deputies shot, suspect dead in Northern California shooting

Top Trending Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNIGHTSEN, Calif. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Northern California says three deputies were shot and a suspect is dead in a shooting that followed an hourslong standoff.

The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office says in a news release the shooting happened Thursday at a home in Knightsen.

Deputies responded to reported domestic violence. Authorities say the suspect shot at deputies throughout the day but refused to surrender.

Officials say the suspect later came outside and shot at deputies. Deputies returned fire. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two deputies were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know