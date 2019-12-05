Write a letter to Santa to benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation:

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- Two Bakersfield residents were arrested in Porterville Wednesday after stealing approximately $1,700 worth of stolen merchandise, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of West Henderson Avenue at 6:13 p.m. regarding a theft that just occurred, Lt. Richard Standridge said. Officers found the suspect vehicle in the area of Jaye Street and Vandalia Avenue and conducted a traffic stop.