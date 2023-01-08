MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning in Merced, and was able to drive herself to the Merced Police Department for help.

Officers say the shooting occurred outside the Sunnyview Apartments near the 1100 block of “D” Street around 1:00 a.m.

The victim told investigators she was driving on “D” Street when a grey or silver hatchback pulled in front of her, cut her off, and blocked the roadway.

According to officers, that’s when a male in the other car leaned out the passenger window, and fired several shots in her direction. Detectives say both she, and her car, were struck by the gunfire.

Police say she was able to get away and drive herself to their station at 22nd and “M” Street, about two miles away.

Emergency medical personnel treated her on the spot for a minor gunshot wound to the torso.

Officers say they located several bullet casings back at the crime scene.

Investigators say the suspect is described as a light-skinned male in his 20’s, with long dark hair, was wearing a black beanie, and had on a black shirt and black pants.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this case to contact Detective Lupian at 209-388-7844.