Woman found dead in Merced County identified, deputies search for 34-year-old man

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a 41-year-old woman in Winton.

Deputies said they responded to a home in the 7900 Block of Olive Avenue in Winton for an unresponsive woman on Monday. When deputies arrived at the house, they found 41-year-old Tammy Balloue dead inside a bedroom.

Deputies said they are looking for 34-year-old Jorge Luis Martinez who they say was with Balloue earlier in the day. Deputies are also searching for Balloue’s vehicle, a Blue 2005 Lexus ES300; license plate 8EPN976.

Due to the suspicious nature of the death, investigators are asking if anyone has information on the whereabouts of Martinez or Balloue’s 2005 Lexus ES300; to not approach the vehicle or Martinez and call 9-1-1.

The cause of death is under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.