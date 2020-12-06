Woman dies after being shot in the head in Fresno, investigation underway

FRESNO, California. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night near Olive and Hughes Avenues.

Police say they were called out to the scene just after 6 p.m. and found a woman shot at least once in the head. They say several other people were inside the home at the time. They told officers the suspect knocked on the door and was let inside before the deadly shooting happened.

“The other residents were in other parts of the house, they heard gunshots, and they came out and found the victim suffering from the gunshot wounds. The suspect remained on scene and actually forced one of the residents inside to drive him to the area of Belmond and 99, where he was dropped off, and then he’s since fled from that location,” said Lt. Anthony DeWall.

Investigators say the woman, in her late 30’s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died from her injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.