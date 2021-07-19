Woman confesses to killing man in Coarsegold, deputies say

Photo of Trisha Lynn Richardson provided by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies have arrested the person they believe shot and killed a man in Coarsegold Sunday.

Trisha Lynn Richardson, 32 of Coarsegold, was taken into custody Monday as a person of interest in the shooting death of Michael Lee Miller, 73. During the interview with Madera County Sheriff’s deputies, investigators say Richardson admitted to periodically living with and having a romantic relationship with Miller.

Deputies say she confessed to shooting Miller on Sunday.

Richardson was booked into Madera County jail on first-degree murder charges.