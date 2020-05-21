Woman accused of smuggling her Mexican husband, two others through NM checkpoint

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A woman is accused of smuggling her Mexican husband and two other individuals who were in the country illegally, U.S. Border Patrol officials said.

The woman, a 28-year-old U.S. citizen, approached the Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 25 on Friday north of Las Cruces, N.M. Agents said they detected discrepancies with the information she was providing, which prompted agents to further inspect all four occupants in the gray sedan.

Agents learned that the woman and her husband had traveled to El Paso, Texas, to pick up the two other individuals. The woman faces alien smuggling charges, while the three other occupants, including her husband, were arrested pending removal for being illegally present in the U.S., according to a news release.

On Monday, agents staffing the Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 10 west of Las Cruces seized large amounts of cash in separate incidents and arrested one driver.

A Border Patrol K-9 alerted agents to the cargo area of a Ford F-150 driven by a 58-year-old U.S. citizen. During a secondary inspection, agents discovered large bundles of cash totaling more than $400,000. Agents seized the cash as the investigation continues.

Earlier that day, a Border Patrol K-9 alerts the agents to a Chevrolet Tahoe. After searching the SUV, agents found a briefcase containing a brick-shaped package containing more than $22,000 in cash. A 40-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested and faces prosecution.

“Our skilled Border Patrol agents teamed up with our specially-trained canines at our immigration checkpoints maximize our enforcement operations every day keeping our communities safe from criminal activity,” El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said in a statement.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.