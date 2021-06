SQUAW VALLEY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters are working to extinguish a wildfire burning Thursday in Squaw Valley.

The “Old Fire” as it has been named is burning in the 45,000 block of Sand Creek Road.

Crews on scene are working to put out the blaze, currently at one acre. However, crews on scene say the fire has a moderate rate of spread and has potential to spread to 50 acres.

This is a developing story, stay with YourCentralValley.com for more info.