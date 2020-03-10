Wild Water Adventure Park hiring for summer

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Wild Water Adventure Park is hiring for the 2020 summer season.

Officials say they have more than 400 seasonal job openings ranging from lifeguard, security, cashier, and more. The job openings are at the Clovis water park located at 11413 I Show Avenue, Clovis, CA 93619.

Applicants must be 16 or older.

If you are interested in working at Wild Water you can apply online here.

