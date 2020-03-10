Wild Water Adventure Park hiring for summer

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wild Water job fair

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Wild Water Adventure Park is hiring for the 2020 summer season.

Officials say they have more than 400 seasonal job openings ranging from lifeguard, security, cashier, and more. The job openings are at the Clovis water park located at 11413 I Show Avenue, Clovis, CA 93619.

Applicants must be 16 or older.

If you are interested in working at Wild Water you can apply online here.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know